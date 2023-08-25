New EV5 furthers Kia’s electric offensive

Kia EV5

Kia’s new EV5 electric SUV has arrived on the scene to ‘redefine sustainable mobility’.

Building on top of the firm’s EV6 and EV9 models, the new EV5 enters into the busy compact electric SUV segment but aims to deliver more space than drivers expect from this category.

The EV5’s dashboard is focused around the main screen

Taking inspiration from the larger EV9, Kia has made the EV5 as spacious as possible with images showcasing the model’s large boot with the rear seats folded completely flat. The cabin of the EV5 is also said to be closer in execution to a ‘home lounge than a traditional car cabin’ with variable mood lighting dotted throughout the interior. There is also adjustable brightness for the interior, with ten shades defined by Kia’s lighting experts.

The lighting automatically dims at night and synchronises with the selected driving modes, too. It will also alert the driver if they stray over the speed limit.

Hold on tight, the all-electric Kia EV5 is changing the game with its bold design ? The spacious and flexible interior is perfect for families without compromising aesthetics or performance. Learn more about the EV5’s debut: https://t.co/S9Q1m9dRNV#Kia #KiaEV5 pic.twitter.com/vVRJ9iGeyZ — Kia Worldwide (@Kia_Worldwide) August 25, 2023

Kia says that its new generation of navigation and heater controls can be controlled with the ‘same ease as if they were sitting in their favourite chair at home’. The images show a large widescreen setup, with what appears to be a row of haptic feedback buttons located underneath. The steering wheel also has multifunction buttons.