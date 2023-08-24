New Mercedes EQA arrives with upgraded design and more range

Mercedes EQA

Mercedes has revamped its electric EQA with the introduction of a bold new look and a much-improved range.

Sitting as the smallest electric vehicle in the Mercedes line-up, the EQA debuts a fresh new grille design with a star pattern integrated into it. The front end of the vehicle has been made smoother to aid efficiency, too, while as before there’s a full-width light bar connecting the headlights.

The EQA’s styling has been lightly tweaked

The rear lights have been refreshed in design, too, and they now incorporate a star-like design which helps to make them a little more eye-catching than before.

Inside, the EQA has been updated with a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive control panels, improved materials and the latest generation of the Mercedes MBUX infotainment system. The look of the screens can be toggled through three display styles, too, while all cars get this feature as standard. As we’ve seen on the recently updated A-Class, the EQA also does away with its predecessor’s trackpad with the screen controlled through touch alone.

A new steering wheel comes as standard

The big change to the EQA comes in the form of range, however. The previous-generation EQA brought a claimed range of 260 but, through aerodynamic upgrades and highly rolling-resistance-optimised tyres, the new EQA can travel for up to 347 miles on a single charge.

This exceeds the ranges offered by many of the EQA’s key rivals, which aren’t able to offer more than 300 miles. The BMW iX1, for example, can only travel for up to 271 miles on a single charge in comparison.