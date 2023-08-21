Mercedes-AMG adds extra versatility to GT Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG has introduced its second-generation GT Coupe, adding an extra level of spaciousness over its predecessor.

It remains powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine, with the entry-level GT 55 producing 469bhp and the more powerful range-topping GT 63 bringing 577bhp. Both utilise Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard, too. In its most potent form, the AMG GT will manage 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds.

There’s a large central screen inside

Its basis on the latest SL means a large change comes inside, however, with the introduction of an optional 2+2 seating layout. This adds an extra level of versatility to the GT, while also bringing it closer into line with rivals like the Porsche 911. Up front, both driver and passenger get electrically adjustable sport seats, though these can be upgraded to performance versions with integrated headrests as an option.

The forward part of the cabin is centred around a large display as well as a digital instrument cluster which is integrated into a three-dimensional ‘visor’. Mercedes says that the 11.9-inch multimedia touchscreen has been designed for ‘more ergonomic freedom’, while a specific AMG Performance menu allows drivers to control various of the GT’s make up. You can also see the angle of the front and rear wheels, as well as the oil pressure in the active roll stabilisation system.