Iconic Bentley Blower recreated as new scale ‘Blower Jnr’

One of Bentley’s most notable models – the 1929 4 ½-litre Supercharged Team Car – has been reborn as an 85 per cent scale recreation.

Called the ‘Blower Jnr’ – and built with specialists The Little Car Company – the compact model is built by hand and incorporates a range of features that have been re-made faithfully to the original.

It’s powered by a 20bhp electric motor which can bring a top speed of up to 45mph and deliver up to 65 miles of range. It’s also the first car from The Little Car Company to be fully road legal in the UK.

The miniature model is fully road-legal too. (Bentley)

It measures 3.7 metres long and 1.5 metres wide, with a painted steel frame linked to leaf springs and scaled-down friction dampers – just like the ones on the full-size Bentley. It also receives Brembo brakes at front and rear to help it slow down effectively.

The rear section of the body is made from carbon fibre – rather than ash, like the original – but the aluminium bonnet is crafted using ‘traditional techniques’ and held down with leather buckled straps. The Blower Jr also adopts a 1+1 seating configuration, with the passenger sitting right behind the driver.

At the front of the car sits a ‘supercharger’, but it’s here that you’ll find the charging port for the batteries. This sits in front of the mesh grille which is housed within a nickel-plated housing.

This modern Blower adopts electric power. (Bentley)

Inside the car is a dashboard crafted from turned aluminium, while the fuel pressure pump has been remade into the Jr’s drive mode selector. Switches for the headlights and indicators copy those for the magnetos in the original model. There’s even a USB charging port for topping up devices, while a display includes Garmin satellite navigation and a reversing camera.