Omoda confirmed as the latest Chinese car brand to enter UK market

Chinese car brand Omoda has confirmed it will enter the UK market later this year.

It will become the latest car firm from China to expand into Europe and the UK as brands from this corner of the world look to take on new markets and increase sales. MG, now owned by Chinese automotive group SAIC Motor, has been the most successful so far, but BYD and GWM Ora are both already operating in the UK.

Omoda, which is a division of Chery, one of the biggest car firms in China, focuses exclusively on ‘desirable urban crossover SUVs’ will launch with just a single model, the ‘5’ SUV. It will be a mid-size vehicle that stands out with its large intricate grille and slim lighting.

Omoda is a subsidiary of the large Chinese car firm Chery. (Omoda)

Unlike other Chinese car brands that are already operating in the UK, or are set to enter, Omoda will sell petrol versions of this SUV alongside an electric model. It will be a 194bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol model used in the standard version, while the electric model is expected to bring a range of around 280 miles.

Omoda says it wants to be ‘set apart from legacy car manufacturers’ and that it will offer its cars at ‘reasonable prices’, though these are yet to be announced.

Mr. Chen Chunqing, chief executive of Omoda, said: “The automotive industry has entered an unprecedented era of intelligent and new energy technology products. Marked by a surge in demand for personalisation and individual expression, we’ve seen the ascent of the SUV segment which now dominates the ten best-selling models globally.

The Omoda will be offered at a reasonable price, the firm has said. (Omoda)

“Omoda aims to stand at the forefront of this transformation. With a projected global sales target of 1.4 million units by 2030, we’re marking Omoda out as a leader in personalised intelligent vehicles worldwide whilst creating a community platform for owners to share their experiences.”