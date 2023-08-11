The Fisker Ronin is a £300,000 electric convertible

The electric American car brand Fisker has announced new details around its upcoming flagship GT car, the Ronin.

Named after the 1998 film Ronin, which is known for its legendary car chase, this new Fisker was revealed for the first time last week, with the firm now confirming new details around its price, performance and production.

Pitched as a rival to the long-awaited Tesla Roadster, as well as the upcoming Polestar 6, due on sale in 2026, the Ronin will priced at $385,000 (£303,000), with reservations already open. It will be limited to just 999 examples too.

It will act as the brand’s halo model, above the Ocean SUV, which is set to arrive in the UK by the end of the year, and then the more affordable Pear crossover that is set to come to market i 2025.

The Ronin aims to be one of the most practical supercars ever made. (Fisker)

Despite its sleek design, Fisker says the Ronin has been designed to ‘accommodate five people’ while offering ‘exceptional cargo capacity’. The firm puts this down to its versatile electric car platform.

It’s not lacking in performance either, with Fisker anticipating a 0-60mph time of just two seconds and a top speed of 170mph. The performance is said to be able to ‘match u[ with or surpass any supercar currently on the market’, too.

Fisker is targeting a 600-mile with the Ronin, which it says will be enough to drive from ‘Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge’.

The Ronin is also being engineered in the UK, with Fisker establishing a ‘Magic Works’ facility here to develop its more special projects.

#FiskerRonin: the world’s first all-electric four-door convertible GT sports car ?️ ⚡ An integrated battery pack powers Ronin to a targeted 600-plus mile range & triple motor AWD powertrain is projected to deliver 1k+horsepower and 0-60 mph in ~ 2 secs: https://t.co/O0OvaXA9dy pic.twitter.com/utFqRpnYSP — Fisker Inc. (@FiskerInc) August 10, 2023

Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive, said: “he Fisker Rōnin is for people who love to drive, but who are also thrilled by automotive art and design and demand that their high-performance vehicles embrace a sustainable future.