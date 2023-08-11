Hyundai confirms new details around flagship Santa Fe

Hyundai has revealed new information about its new fifth-generation Santa Fe, which is a significant reinvention of this large SUV,

Though revealed last month, Hyundai announced limited information about the model at the time. Ahead of going on sale in the UK next year, the firm has now said European models will be available with a choice of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains, both using 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Total combined power outputs are yet to be announced, however.

This new Santa Fe gets a significantly bolder design than the current model, with the firm saying it took an ‘unusual design strategy’ as it was the huge tailgate that was the first bit of the car to be designed. There are new ‘H’ lights at both the front and rear, while this latest SUV boasts a longer wheelbase too.

The new Santa Fe gets a far boxier design than the current model. (Hyundai)

Hyundai says the increased size allows for ‘terrace-like space’, with the Santa Fe coming with seven seats as standard. Room in both the second and third rows has increased, while those in the rearmost seats are said to enjoy ‘best-in-class’ levels of comfort. A six-seat version with more space for those in the middle row will also be offered, though it’s unlikely to come to the UK.

The cabin of this new Santa Fe has also been thoroughly modernised, including a ‘Panoramic Curved Display’, as well as a sterilisation tray for mobile devices. Various recycled materials are also used throughout the cabin, including for the headlining, door trip and seat coverings.

There’s a range of new technology introduced as well, including a centre console that can be opened by front and rear passengers, as well as a digital rear-view mirror and the ability to unlock and start the car using just a smartphone.

Meet The all-new SANTA FE with strong yet delicate exterior, offering a sophisticated customer experience through class-leading space and features. Open for MoreSANTA FE More information : https://t.co/nc9WReOE8k#Hyundai #SANTAFE #TheallnewSANTAFE #WorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/Wb9rGm0AcK — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) August 11, 2023