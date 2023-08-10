Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’ celebrates firm’s milestones

Bugatti Golden Era

A special-edition version of Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport has been unveiled to showcase the best of the firm’s craftsmanship skills.

The ‘Golden Era’ is a version of Bugatti’s powerhouse Chiron Super Sport that has been two years in the making, with a range of new techniques used to help elevate it from the firm’s range.

The exterior features intricate hand-drawn motifs

Following a conversation with a ‘very important customer’, the Golden Era was developed to draw inspiration from landmark events in Bugatti’s history, including its modern-day reinvention in 1987.

On the passenger side of the vehicle, you’ll find 26 hand-drawn sketches of Bugatti’s most famous models, including the Type 41 Royale and the Type 57 C Atlantic. On the driver’s side, there is a more modern reflection of the brand, with models such as the EB110, Veyron and the Chiron itself depicted in hand-drawn sketches.

With the CHIRON Super Sport ‘Golden Era’, BUGATTI has achieved a pinnacle of hand-crafted performance. A beautifully personal homage to our incomparable history in aesthetic form bringing to life a story weaving through time, legend and distinction. Discover more:… pic.twitter.com/iSbtgZ0NvY — Bugatti (@Bugatti) August 10, 2023

A bespoke colour – called ‘Doré’ – was developed specifically for the Golden Era and applied to the Chiron in a gradient colour split so that it naturally moves into black. The painstaking process of hand-sketching onto the car meant that this process took more than 400 hours to complete.

Inside, the Golden Era follows a similar theme to the exterior – there are icons of the firm’s past facing one another from either side of the vehicle. In the middle, you’ll find ‘Golden Era’ stitching as well as ‘one-of-one’ motifs which reflect the car’s exclusive nature.