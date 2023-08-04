Fisker’s Pear is an EV to deliver ‘clean and affordable mobility’

Californian firm Fisker has unveiled its new compact electric SUV – the Pear.

Standing for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, the Pear has been designed to deliver a high-tech yet low-cost entry into electric car ownership.

Fisker says that the Pear is ‘scheduled’ to be available in the middle of 2025, with prices starting at $29,990, or around £23,600 at current prices – though it’s likely to be slightly higher when it reaches UK roads. It’ll also come in one of four trim levels, offering more equipment and features on higher grades.

Revealed at Fisker’s Product Vision Day, the Pear incorporates a clever ‘Houdini trunk’ which helps to bring easier access to the load area, while a front boot is also included to boost storage.

Despite being relatively compact in design, the Pear offers space for up to six people, while a wraparound windscreen aids visibility out of the front of the car. It all sits atop a bespoke platform which has been designed by Fisker to use 35 per cent fewer parts when compared with other electric vehicles in the class.

The Pear is expected to arrive with two options of battery sizes, with a smaller one for more urban-focused use and a larger version aimed towards long-distance drivers. This latter setup is predicted to deliver over 300 miles from a single charge.