Wolf of Wall Street Lamborghini Countach could fetch up to $2m at auction

Lamborghini Countach

A 1989 Lamborghini Countach that played a starring role in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street is going under the hammer later this year.

Believed to be one of just 12 finished in an eye-catching Bianco Polo white exterior over matching Bianco interior colour scheme, this ‘hero car’ was driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in his role as trader Jordan Belfort. It’s set to be auctioned during RM Sotheby’s upcoming New York sale on December 8.

At the rear there’s a huge wing (RM Sotheby’s)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street actually used two Countach models with similar specifications. While this hero model remained pristine throughout, the second car was depicted with lifelike damage following a scene that saw an inebriated Belfort head out on a night-time drive.

The famous ‘scissor’ doors open upwards (RM Sotheby’s)

Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions at RM Sotheby’s, said: “The ‘Wolf’ Countach, along with the other cars that will be on offer, perfectly embodies what we set out to accomplish when we decided to host a sale during Sotheby’s Luxury Week. Scorsese, DiCaprio, Lamborghini, and New York – all make for an incredible pedigree.”