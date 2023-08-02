Porsche celebrates 60 years of the 911 with new S/T

Porsche 911 S/T

Porsche is commemorating the 60th anniversary of its 911 with a new limited-edition S/T version.

Designed for ‘maximum driving enjoyment’, the S/T harks back to a special race version of the 911 S that arrived from 1969. Internally, these special performance versions were called 911 ST and incorporated many revisions to the chassis, wheels and engines.

This latest version takes many of the same measures, combining some of the attributes of the 911 GT3 Touring with the range-topping GT3 RS. As a result, you get the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre engine from the GT3 RS with 518bhp, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, this is combined with a low weight of 1,380kg, which makes it the lightest model in the current 911 range.

It achieves this light weight through the use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in areas such as the bonnet, front wings and doors. The S/T also gets magnesium wheels as standard, lightweight glass and a lithium-ion starter battery.

However, unlike the 911 GT3 RS, the S/T has been designed for use on the road rather than the track.

Porsche states that the S/T will go from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds before heading towards a top speed of 186mph. Inside, the S/T comes with CFRP full bucket seats as standard, though these can be changed for more comfort-focused four-way-adjustable sport seats at no extra charge.