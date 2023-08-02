Nissan drops Ariya price while adding new specifications

Nissan Ariya

Nissan has slashed the price of its electric Ariya SUV by up to £3,750 while adding new equipment grades.

The Ariya range now starts at £39,645. Models with a 63kWh battery – offering a range of up to 251 miles – have been reduced in price by £3,000 while larger 87kWh versions which deliver up to 330 miles have had their prices cut by £3,750. It means the price difference between the 63kWh and 87kWh battery sizes will now be £5,000.

A new entry-level specification – called Engage – kicks off the Ariya range and is available with either 63 or 87kWh battery sizes. All versions get LED headlights, heated mirrors and 19-inch alloy wheels with aero covers as standard. Inside, these models also get dual 12-inch TFT displays, a rear view camera and a heat pump which helps boost efficiency during colder temperatures.

At the top end of the range sits another new trim level, Evolve+. This brings even more performance to the Ariya over the standard Evolve model, increasing power to 388bhp from the 302bhp you’d get in the standard model. Zero to 60mph takes just 4.9 seconds, some 0.6 seconds faster than the regular Evolve.

Alongside this increased performance, these models also get a panoramic retracting sunroof, a head-up display, a power-adjustable centre console and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.