Volvo goes SUV-only in the UK

Volvo XC90 T8

Volvo has switched to only selling SUVs in the UK as it axes existing estate and saloon cars from its range.

The firm’s V60 and S60 models are no longer available to order through Volvo’s website, while the larger V90 has been removed too. It follows the removal of the larger S90 from the firm’s range earlier in the year. Off-road-focused V60 and V90 Cross Country models have also been discontinued during 2023.

In a statement, Volvo said it was removing estates and saloons from its range as it shifts to ‘new platforms and technologies across all our cars’.

“We will naturally need to evolve and consolidate our line-up as we prioritise fully electric cars and make this technological transition. As a result, we have removed further models from the UK line-up. These include the S60, V60 and V90.”

The V60 was Volvo’s most compact estate model

Volvo added that demand for its existing line-up – which includes the XC40 and seven-seater XC90 – ‘continues to grow’ and that ‘interest in our forthcoming fully electric EX30 and EX90 models is strong.’

“Meanwhile, appetite for our saloon and estate models has fallen to very low levels in the UK, which has led to our decision to remove these models from sale in the UK.”