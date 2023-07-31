Lamborghini posts record results for first half of 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini has posted another record period of sales, turnover and profitability for the first half of 2023.

The Italian manufacturer puts its success down to continued demand for its Urus performance SUV, alongside sales of its Huracan range of models. It also expects that the arrival of its new performance hybrid – the Revuelto – will play into the company’s profitability.

Lamborghini’s trademark doors remain on the Revuelto

Both the Urus and Huracan are now sold out until the end of production – slated for the second half of 2024 – but achieved global deliveries of 5,341 vehicles, a rise of 4.9 per cent on the same period in 2022.

The United States remained the top market for Lamborghini with 1,625 cars delivered, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany with 514 and 511 delivered respectively.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “We have achieved yet another record half-year for our company, and take great pride once again in communicating the results. We are really excited about these numbers, delivered with only two models in the range, in a year that we can define as special for Lamborghini.

“In fact, 2023, in addition to marking the company’s 60th anniversary, has seen the launch of the Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid in our history, and the presentation of the SC63, the most advanced racing car ever designed by Lamborghini.”