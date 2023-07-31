Honda’s new electric e:NY1 SUV priced from £44,995

Honda has announced that its new e:Ny1 SUV is priced from £44,995 ahead of orders opening later in the year.

Only the second electric model from Honda, after its funky ‘e’ city car, the e:Ny1 joins the firm’s growing SUV range. Looking very similar to its HR-V crossover, which is sold only as a hybrid, this e:NY1 is slightly longer and gets EV-specific details, including a closed-off front grille and new white Honda logos – the latter being applied to all of the firm’s EVs.

Using a front electric motor, the e:Ny1 produces 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 7.4 seconds. A 68.8kWh battery can provide a claimed range of up to 256 miles, too.

Orders are set to open in late October. (Honda)

The e:Ny1 will be available in two trim levels – Elegance and Advance. Prices start from £44,995 for the Advance, with standard features including a huge 15.1-inch portrait touchscreen, synthetic leather upholstery and keyless start.

Above this, the Advance brings a heated steering wheel, a hands-free electric boot, an upgraded sound system and a panoramic sunroof. Prices for this model start from £47,195.

All e:Ny1 models will also come with a Five Year Care Package, including servicing, warranty and roadside assistance for the period.

The e:Ny1’s interior is packed with technology. (Honda)