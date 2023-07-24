Four cars owned by rallying legend Colin McRae heading to auction

Four cars previously owned by the late British rally driver Colin McRae are going under the hammer next month.

Colin McRae is one of the most famous names when it comes to rallying in the UK, being the youngest Brit to ever win the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 1995, and helping to inspire a generation of motorsport fans.

Though Colin McRae sadly died in a helicopter crash close to his home in Lanark, Scotland, in September 2007, his family kept hold of many of his cars. Three of ‘Colin’s favourites rally cars’ are now being offered for sale for the first time, direct from the McRae family, with a fourth road car also going under the hammer in the same sale with Silverstone Auctions.

McRae won the 1992 British Rally Championship in this Subaru Legacy. (Silverstone Auctions)

The most notable is a 1992 Subaru Legacy RS ‘Group A’. Used for the 1992 British Rally Championship, it was developed by Prodrive and came in the iconic blue and white Rothmans livery. McRae won all six races of the season, earning himself the title in this very car. It is guided at between £380,000 and £450,000.

Also in the sale are Colin McRae’s first and last rally cars that bookend his career. The first is a 1977 Talbot Sunbeam Ti, which though crashed into a tree at his first event, was completely rebuilt to enable further rallying. It was then fully restored in the early 2000s by the McRae family’s mechanic, with Colin overseeing that ‘every detail of the rebuild was correct’. The Talbot is guided between £80,000 and £100,000.

What was to be Colin McRae’s last rally car is also being sold – a Ford Escort MkII. Built to be the ‘fastest rally Escort ever built’, it was entirely designed to the rally driver’s specification and is estimated to sell with Silverstone Auctions for £125,000 to £150,000.

The final ‘McRae’ car being sold is a 1998 Subaru Impreza STI 22B – a car designed to celebrate the firm’s 40th anniversary and third straight WRC win. This example is one of just three prototypes made and was bought by McRae when it was new, though has been with its current, private owner since 2006. The 22B is one of the most valuable Subarus, with this extra provenance helping to give it a guide of £400,000 to £500,000.