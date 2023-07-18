New Mercedes-AMG GLC adds extra performance to premium SUV

MotorsPublished:

Mid-size SUV gains a new turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Mercedes-AMG GLC
Mercedes-AMG GLC

Mercedes has added a new uprated version of its GLC SUV to the range with some help from tuning arm AMG.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63S ditches its predecessor’s memorable 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 in favour of a radically different 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Billed as the first performance hybrid SUV, it’s a model which develops 670bhp and 1,020Nm of torque – significantly more than the 604bhp and 850Nm you would’ve found in the car it replaces.

Mercedes-AMG GLC
All models get a performance exhaust system

However, thanks to its plug-in hybrid setup, its CO2 emissions are also low at 170g/km. It also features rear-axle steering for greater agility at low speeds and improved stability at greater ones, alongside four-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Adaptive damping allows the driver to firm or soften off the ride depending on the conditions.

Mercedes also claims a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 171mph.

Mercedes-AMG GLC
The GLC 43 has a lower-output petrol engine

The exterior of the car is also beefed-up over the standard GLC’s with all cars getting a grille which integrates vertical struts, a larger front apron and twin tailpipes at either side of the rear.

A less powerful GLC 43 will also be available. Acting as an entry point to the AMG GLC range, this uses a lower-output 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which here develops 415bhp. It’s integrated with a mild-hybrid system, which helps to boost power while also making the start-stop system a little smoother. Still, this version can manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.6 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 155mph. It too features four-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s expected that Mercedes will announce an official on-sale date for the AMG GLC shortly, along with pricing and specifications.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News