First Tesla Cybertruck built after two-year delay

Tesla has produced its first Cybertruck after numerous delays pushed back its introduction.

The American EV manufacturer first showed the Cybertruck as a prototype in November 2019, promising production would begin in 2021. But due to numerous hold-ups caused by the model’s complex body shape and supply chain issues, it was only on Saturday (July 15) that the first production-ready Cybertruck was completed.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! ? pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

Posted by Tesla on Twitter, the photograph shows the Cybertruck surrounded by hundreds of employees. It is manufactured at ‘Giga Texas’, a huge factory based near Austin that also makes Tesla’s popular Model Y SUV.

The Cybertruck’s delayed introduction means it now faces more rivals, including Ford’s impressive new F-150 Lightning, as well as the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV. It’s worth noting none of these models are sold in the UK, or are likely to be, because of their enormous size.

The Cybertruck is one of the boldest-looking vehicles on the road. (Tesla)

While Tesla originally allowed customers in Europe to register their interest and place a small deposit, there’s no longer the option to do this.