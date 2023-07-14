Collection of model cars worth £20,000 heading to auction

A collection of 300 model cars worth around £20,000 is heading to auction next week.

Collected over a period of 20 years, they’ve all come from a single owner who had a specialist interest in classic German motorsport-bred cars. The first model that was purchased was a 1989 BMW M3 ‘Jagermeister’ DTM car, which carries an estimate of £80 and £120.

The collection of cars was amassed by Alan Barrett, who recently passed away and is now being sold by his son Geoff, who said that no family holiday could be complete without purchasing another model for his collection.

The ‘Jagermeister’ M3 was the first car to form the collection. (Special Auction Services)

Geoff Barrett said: “Dad loved cars and all things mechanical. We have our memories of him and have kept or given away a few of the cars to people that meant something to him. We do not want the collection that he loved so much to gather dust and are hoping that model car enthusiasts will be able to enjoy them just as he did.”

Alongside the collection of model cars at his home in Glasgow, he also bought tractors and Lego versions.

The collection of 300 models are being sold as 180 lots, and are going under the hammer with Special Auction Services, based in Newbury, Berkshire, on July 18.

A range of Lego models also form the collection. (Special Auction Services)

David Kemp, toy expert at Special Auction Services, said: “One of the fantastic things about Alan’s collection is that it came about from his love of the actual cars themselves and that he was also interested in the mechanics of making these scale models.

“Alan’s collection is one of the most significant 1:18 scale model collections we’ve ever been asked to sell and the lots on offer are sure to appeal to collectors worldwide.”