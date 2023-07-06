Peugeot 208 updated with new look and longer electric range

Peugeot has revealed a facelifted version of its 208 supermini, which brings styling revisions along with an increased range in the case of the electric e-208.
The second-generation 208 was introduced in 2020, and went onto become Europe’s most popular new car in 2021 and 2022. Despite only being on sale for a relatively short period, Peugeot has now revised it with similar updates seen to other models in its line-up, including the latest 508 and 2008.
This latest 208 adopts Peugeot’s latest lighting signature, with new three-claw’ LED lights at the front, positioned low in the bumper. The front end in general gets a full redesign incorporating a new integral, colour-coded grille which is also larger than before.
Around the rear, there are new horizontal LED lights, while three are two new colours available – a bold Agueda Yellow and Selenium Grey. Various new wheel designs are also offered.
Some of the main changes are under the surface, however, with the electric e-208 getting a larger 51kWh battery and more powerful motor, as seen on Peugeot’s new e-2008 and various other Stellantis products. This sees the range increase to 248 miles – up from 224. A new 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is also available with outputs of 100bhp and 136bhp, though regular petrol engines will also be on offer.
Inside, the new 208 features a large 10-inch touchscreen as standard, including wireless smartphone mirroring. A 10-inch digital instrument cluster is also included from mid-spec models upwards. The wireless smartphone charging is more powerful than before as well, while there are additional USB sockets throughout the cabin.
Orders for the revised Peugeot 208 are set to open in October, with prices likely to start from around £21,000.