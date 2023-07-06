Peugeot 208 updated with new look and longer electric range

Peugeot has revealed a facelifted version of its 208 supermini, which brings styling revisions along with an increased range in the case of the electric e-208.

The second-generation 208 was introduced in 2020, and went onto become Europe’s most popular new car in 2021 and 2022. Despite only being on sale for a relatively short period, Peugeot has now revised it with similar updates seen to other models in its line-up, including the latest 508 and 2008.

This latest 208 adopts Peugeot’s latest lighting signature, with new three-claw’ LED lights at the front, positioned low in the bumper. The front end in general gets a full redesign incorporating a new integral, colour-coded grille which is also larger than before.

The e-208 now boasts a longer range of 248 miles. (Peugeot)

Around the rear, there are new horizontal LED lights, while three are two new colours available – a bold Agueda Yellow and Selenium Grey. Various new wheel designs are also offered.

Some of the main changes are under the surface, however, with the electric e-208 getting a larger 51kWh battery and more powerful motor, as seen on Peugeot’s new e-2008 and various other Stellantis products. This sees the range increase to 248 miles – up from 224. A new 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is also available with outputs of 100bhp and 136bhp, though regular petrol engines will also be on offer.

Inside, the new 208 features a large 10-inch touchscreen as standard, including wireless smartphone mirroring. A 10-inch digital instrument cluster is also included from mid-spec models upwards. The wireless smartphone charging is more powerful than before as well, while there are additional USB sockets throughout the cabin.

