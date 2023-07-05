Vauxhall creates ‘Etiquette Guide’ for electric owners

Vauxhall has launched a new ‘Etiquette Guide’ to help electric car owners with what they should and shouldn’t do when charging.

Partnering with etiquette experts Debrett’s, it follows a Vauxhall survey that found 77 per cent of motorists were unclear the dos and don’t of electric car ownership.

Vauxhall says it worked with electric car owners and industry experts when compiling the guide, which includes topics such as how to queue while waiting for public charger and negotiating charging time with other motorists.

Many motorists surveyed were unsure on the correct EV charging etiquette. (Vauxhall)

The survey of 2,000 drivers found that half would feel uncomfortable asking another driver to vacate space at an EV charger if they needed to charge themselves. The guide then ‘provides advice on how to diplomatically approach’ the situation and other motorists.

The guide also contains cards that can be left on the dashboard to show other drivers how long they expect to be charging for.

According to the survey, 46 per cent of electric and plug-in hybrid drivers report that they have found a charging bay blocked by a petrol and diesel vehicle. Some 40 per cent also said they found charging bay spaces too small to accommodate their vehicle.

Vauxhall’s new Guide to Electric Vehicle Etiquette, created in collaboration with Debrett’s, is here to answer your questions around the do’s and don’ts of EV life: https://t.co/hfUZr4Ugye pic.twitter.com/Hwj06Ntqnt — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) July 4, 2023

The Debrett’s guide also provides etiquette for home charging, and using someone else’s charger while visiting or staying at their house. It recommends covering the cost of the charging, taking into account electricity rates, as well as ‘leaving a parting gift’ as a thank you.

Liz Wyse, editor of Debrett’s, said: “As the electric vehicle revolution transforms our roads, our behaviour and etiquette must accommodate changes. It is clear that many drivers are uncertain about the etiquette relating to owning an EV.

“The new Guide to Electric Vehicle Etiquette aims to address these uncertainties, providing clear guidance on charging and parking protocols, as well as some recommendations about good etiquette that will contribute to a civilised and agreeable EV experience.”