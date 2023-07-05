New 600e expands Fiat’s electric offering

Honda 600e

Fiat has entered into the competitive compact electric SUV segment with its new 600e.

Building upon the existing electric 500 model, the new 600e delivers more space and practicality as well as a range of up to 250 miles on the combined cycle. Fiat says that if the 600e were used predominately in urban environments, it could travel for up to 372 miles, too.

Thanks to 100kW fast charging capability the 600e can also be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour. Plugged in at an 11kW domestic charger, the 600e will take less than six hours to fully charge.

The 600e is available in one of two specifications

Inside, there’s seating for five people while a 360-litre boot is accessible at the rear.

Available to order this autumn ahead of deliveries later in the winter, the 600e will be available in two specifications – La Prima and (RED). The exterior of the car is highlighted with chrome ‘600’ badging at the front and on the sides, while LED headlights and matte black wheel arches give it more presence. There’s also an Italian flag motif in the rear bumper.

(RED) specification models get the team’s hallmark exterior colour both inside and outside, though buyers can also choose from black and white shades. La Prima versions, meanwhile, can be specified in one of four different colours.

Inside, there’s a large central screen

Inside, the 600e features electric seat adjustment with a back massage function, as well as wireless smartphone charging and a number of USB and USB-C charging points for topping up devices.

Fiat has also included a number of assistance systems into the 600e, such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and 360-degree parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

A 10.25-inch infotainment screen provides access to navigation and media functions, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard too.