Mercedes CLE revealed as stylish new coupe and convertible

Mercedes has revealed a new model for its line-up – the CLE.
Designed to replace both coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class, which are set to be discontinued in future months, with a single product, the CLE uses a new nameplate for the Mercedes brand.
This new model will too be offered as a Coupe and Cabriolet, and is based on the same underpinnings as the latest generation of C-Class and E-Class, and measures 4.85m in length, making it the longest car in this class, and larger than both of the models it replaces.
Mercedes also says it offers ‘significantly more space’ than the C-Class Coupe, and that the boot can ‘easily accommodate three golf bags’.
An angular, low-looking front end is similar to that seen on the latest C-Class, though around the rear new L-shaped rear lights and a reprofiled bumper and boot make it look suitably different.
Rivalling cars like the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series, the CLE gets a modern interior featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a portrait 11.9-inch touchscreen. Other features include 64-colour ambient interior lighting, as well as standard sports seats.
Various third-party apps can also be used while the car is stationary, including TikTok and even the Angry Birds game.
It will be available with rear-axle steering, helping to keep it more agile while also giving it a far smaller turning circle than typical cars of this size.
All CLE engines will come with mild-hybrid technology, with a choice four- and six-cylinder units. Petrol and diesel will be offered, with the CLE 450 4Matic sitting at the top of the line-up at launch with its 376bhp 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine. You can expect more powerful AMG models to join the range in the future, however.
Prices for the CLE are likely to start from around £50,000 when it goes on sale in Coupe form later in the year. The Cabriolet will join the line-up in 2024.