Nissan launches car subscription service for its hybrid and electric models

Nissan has introduced a new subscription service that aims to appeal to a new type of customer looking for greater flexibility.

Available on three electrified Nissan models – the hybrid Qashqai e-Power and fully-electric Leaf and Ariya – the subscription aims to expand Nissan’s audience. This type of car purchasing is set to grow in demand over the coming years, with firms like Volvo already offering similar services, alongside various leasing companies.

Nissan’s subscription will include the cost of the vehicle, insurance for up to five drivers, road tax, servicing and roadside assistance.

Available purely online, a deposit equivalent to one month’s payment is required, with the car then being delivered at a time the customer chooses. Contract periods of between three months and two years are also available.

The Qashqai, Ariya and Leaf are all available on the subscription. (Nissan)

Andrew Humberstone, managing director at Nissan GB, said: “We’re really excited about Nissan Subscription as it will appeal to a completely different type of customer for us and bring a whole new audience to our brand.

“There’s a new generation of motorist coming through that is looking for an entirely digital purchase experience, likes the idea of swapping their car from time to time to suit different needs, and wants to avoid the hassle of motoring admin. Nissan Subscription is perfect for them: one simple monthly payment and they’ve got everything covered.