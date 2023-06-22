Citroen’s petrol and diesel-powered C4 X goes on sale

Citroen C4 X

Citroen has added new petrol and diesel engines to its C4 X to go alongside the existing electric version.

Available to order now and priced from £22,080, the C4 X will be available with two petrol engine choices equipped with a six-speed manual in the 99bhp version, or an eight-speed automatic in the more powerful 128bhp variant.

The C4 X brings a crossover-style design

A 128bhp diesel engine will also be available, though this is exclusively fitted with the eight-speed automatic.

Petrol versions will be available in one of four trims – Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus – while diesel variants will only be made in Shine Plus trim. Even entry-level Sense versions get plenty of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment setup with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Sense Plus versions gain an upgraded infotainment system with integrated voice controls and a head-up display, while Shine versions add tinted rear windows, bi-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and automatic headlights among other features.

Range-topping Shine Plus versions benefit from Alcantara-trimmed front seats which are heated, too, alongside Citroen’s Highway Driver Assist which blends lane-keeping assistance with adaptive cruise control.