Stellantis and Foxconn create new automotive-focused semiconductor supplier

Stellantis and technology manufacturing firm Foxconn have teamed up to create a new company designed to supply semiconductors to the automotive industry.

Newly-created SiliconAuto will look to start providing semiconductors from 2026, helping to deliver chips for ‘the growing number of computer-controlled features and modules, particularly those needed for electric vehicles’.

The parts created by SiliconAuto will be used both by Foxconn and Stellantis as well as ‘other customers’ though specific users of these semiconductors haven’t been stated.

Ned Curic, Stellantis chief technology officer, said: “Stellantis will benefit from a robust supply of essential components, which is critical to fueling the rapid, software-defined transformation of our products.

“Our goal is to build vehicles that seamlessly connect with our customers’ daily lives and deliver class-leading capabilities years after they leave the assembly line. With this joint venture, we can create purpose-built innovations with an efficient partnership.”

SiliconAuto will be based in the Netherlands, utilising a management team made up of executives from both partner companies. Stellantis has stated that it will be providing input to help the company deliver the required parts for future battery electric vehicles and ‘multi-energy vehicle platforms’.

The creation of SiliconAuto follows on from an existing agreement between Stellantis and Foxconn made in December 2021 which saw the pair agree to create a ‘family’ of semiconductors that could be used in the automotive industry.

Stellantis currently owns a number of car companies, including Citroen, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Jerry Hsiao, Foxconn chief product officer, added: “We look forward to a future of extraordinary EV mobility underpinned by the vertical integration capabilities and resources SiliconAuto secures for our partners.