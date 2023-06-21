Range Rover Evoque gains upgraded tech and refreshed cabin

Range Rover Evoque

The Range Rover Evoque has been updated with a range of new interior features and cabin materials.

The exterior has been tightened up too through the fitment of Pixel LED headlights with a new daytime running light design. There are also new exterior accents and colours to choose from.

The interior can be equipped with a new wool-based material

But the largest changes come inside, where you’ll find a new 11.4-inch curved infotainment display that has recently been fitted to cars like the Velar. Utilising JLR’s Pivi Pro software, the system is able to receive over-the-air updates and incorporates Amazon Alexa as standard, too. Controls for the heating and ventilation are all included in the screen, too.

The interior of the Evoque can now be fitted with a new material called Kvadrat, which is a wool blend fabric. JLR says that it’s a ‘tactile’ alternative to traditional leather upholsteries. A new Cabin Air Purification Plus system means that the air which flows into the Evoque is kept as clean as possible, too.

The screen can accept over-the-air updates

Priced from £40,080, the new Evoque can be equipped with a number of engine options though it’s the plug-in hybrid versions which offer the best-possible efficiency. Tweaks made to these setups mean that the Evoque can now deliver up to 39 miles in fully electric mode while thanks to standard rapid charging a zero to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in 30 minutes. In this setup, the Evoque also delivers CO2 emissions as low as 31g/km.

The Evoque can also be equipped with a wide variety of assistance cameras, with 3D surround view, ClearSight Ground View and Rear View all helping to give the best possible visibility around the vehicle.