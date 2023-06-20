Parking sensors top list of car ‘must haves’ – survey

Parking sensors

Parking sensors have topped a list of ‘must have’ features required by motorists on their next car, while a CD player remains a key requirement despite the popularity of streaming services.

Three-in-five drivers see parking sensors as a ‘must have’ for their next car, followed up by satellite navigation which is required by 57 per cent of drivers.

It’s part of a poll of 13,000 drivers by the AA, which also found that despite the popularity of music streaming services, a quarter of drivers would still like to have a CD player on their next new car. They’re more popular among older drivers, however, with 26 per cent of those aged 55 and over regarding them as ‘non-negotiable’ in their next car purchase.

In contrast, just 13 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds feel like they need a CD player in their next vehicle. Within this age group, being able to connect your phone to the car’s system via Bluetooth is seen as a far more crucial function with 66 per cent seeing it as a ‘must have’.

Mark Oakley, director of AA Cars, said: “Car technology is constantly improving, and features that were once regarded as premium add-ons are increasingly fitted as standard on many models.

“Parking sensors, which emerged as the number one ‘must have’ among UK drivers, are widely available in cars manufactured by the country’s favourite brands, including Ford and Volkswagen. As more nearly-new vehicles make their way onto the second-hand market, formerly top-of-the-range tech like parking cameras is becoming increasingly accessible.”