Renault’s new Rafale arrives as firm’s tip-top SUV

Renault Rafale

Renault has added a new range-topping model to its list of SUVs – the Rafale.

Measuring 4.71 metres long, the Rafale is slightly longer than Renault’s Austral SUV while a wheelbase measuring 2.74 metres means that it’s able to offer plenty of interior space and a 647-litre boot.

The exterior design incorporates many of Renault’s latest touches, with the grille area based around the firm’s famous diamond logo. The grille itself is also made up of small diamonds, too. After the new Clio, the Rafale also becomes the latest Renault to use new ‘signature’ lights.

(Renault)

The Rafale uses a hybrid powertrain which uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine as its base, combined with two electric motors. Together, you get 197bhp, while Renault also claims CO2 emissions of 105g/km and fuel efficiency of up to 60.1mpg. Renault also states that when driving around the city, owners can travel 80 per cent of the time on electric-only power.

The French firm has also stated that a more powerful version of the Rafale is in the works already.

Inside, there’s a smart glass roof which can be cycled through different settings depending on how much light is wanted for the cabin. For instance, ‘all light’ means that it’ll be completely transparent. Plus, because it’s a split design occupants in the rear of the car can allow light in while those up front can enjoy some shade.