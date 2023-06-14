Software Republique’s H1st Vision is a view of the future of mobility

H1st Vision

A consortium of some of France’s largest companies has created a new concept car that aims to showcase what the future of mobility could look like.

Software Republique comprises computing firms Atos and Dassault Systèmes, telecommunications giant Orange, Renault Group, semiconductor creator STMicroelectronics and equipment supplier Thales. The company plans to create ‘a European ecosystem for sustainable, sovereign and safe mobility’.

Driver monitoring systems are included

Its first concept car, the H1st Vision (or Human First Vision) is a concept car which has been kitted out with a range of innovations, including biometric access, a driver and vehicle health monitor and predictive alerts that can help keep both the car’s occupants and other road users safer. The driver and vehicle health monitor, in particular, could track an occupant’s health status and send out an alert if it detects that they were unwell.

Eric Feunteun, chief operating officer, Software République, said: “The H1st vision concept car is a connected, physical and virtual object that demonstrates both a robust method for collaboration between the partners and how the technologies of Dassault Systèmes, Orange, ST Microelectronics, Renault Group and Thales complement each other to build the mobility of the future.”