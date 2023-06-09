Octavia vRs a family motor that packs a punch

Skoda Octavia vRS hatchback

And it remains a core part of the Czech firm’s range.

It was in fact the pumped up vRS version which took me and many other people by surprise, with its performance and handling, while still being family friendly.

Skodia Octavia vRS

Not much has changed in that respect for this fourth generation model, but the car itself has evolved into an even more formidable beast.

It is bigger than ever and offering more interior space, state-of-the-art technology and excellent value for money, even if the latest version costs more than twice the amount of the original.

Performance is also impressive, the 245PS petrol engine propelling the car to 60mph in under seven seconds.

Not sensational when you consider what many electric cars are capable of, but there is an extra pleasure from the rumble of the twin exhausts as the throttle is floored, while the lowered sports suspension, progressive steering and electronically controlled limited slip differential delivers a stunning all round engaging drive.

It feels rock solid, even when negotiating fast corners, while the weighted steering provides instant feedback. An excellent drive all round, but what is surprising is the economy. While it varied, the best achieved was an almost unbelievable 45.6mpg recorded on a journey that most included motorway driving. A big bonus in this type of car and better than official figures.

It also looks good, sporty, with a slightly understated design. It features an angular profile, with sharp creases and incorporates a lot of black detailing, which includes radiator grille and air diffuser.

The door mirror housings and the window frames are also finished in black. The distinctive vRS badging feature prominently outside and in and the boot spoiler, bespoke alloys and twin chrome exhausts round off the sporty styling.

Skoda Octavia vRS hatchback

The interior is smart, but minimalist, with high quality fixtures and fittings and again, neat sporting touches with alloy pedals and vRS steering wheel.

In addition there is black headlining and black vRS sports upholstery with red stitching, in what is a light and reasonably roomy interior.

Central is a 10-inch touchscreen display which controls navigation and sound systems, together with MirrorLink for Android and Apple smartphone connectivity. A virtual cockpit display also delivers real time information to the driver.

Another beneficial addition is voice control, a boon when driving and avoiding the danger of looking for controls and buttons when on the move.

In practical terms, the cavernous boot space will accommodate just about everything including the kitchen sink, with 600 litres opening to 1,555 litres with folded rear seats.

In addition there are plenty of cubby holes and door pockets together with plenty of space in the centre console.

At a smidge under £34k, it’s not cheap, but it is packed with equipment, including heated front seats, parking sensors and camera, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, full LED Matrix headlights and keyless entry.

It is also packed with safety equipment, as a car with this performance should be, and includes a full complement of airbags, and a full range of active and passive kit.

Factfile