Jaguar E-Type owned by Noel Edmonds heads to auction

Jaguar E-Type

A Jaguar E-Type owned by radio and television star Noel Edmonds will go under the hammer next week and is estimated to sell for more than £50,000.

The bright red 1970 E-Type Roadster was bought by the TV presenter for his then-wife Gillian in 1978, at a time when he was one of the most recognisable stars in the country hosting Top of the Pops, Swap Shop and the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

Edmonds bought the Jaguar in 1978

As well as the historical prominence, the Jag is a sought-after Series II and just one of 776 roadsters built in right-hand drive.

It also retains original features, including the chassis plate, carburettor position tags, jack bag and engine.

The paperwork includes old MOTs dating back to 1978 at 76,835 miles, numerous bills, a factory hard-top roof and the logbook showing Mrs Edmonds’ ownership.

The interior features black leather upholstery

The E-Type is heading to auction next Wednesday, June 14, at the H&H Classics sale at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford.

It has been given an estimate of between £50,000 and £60,000 and will be offered along with another 130 classic cars