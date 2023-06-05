The new LBX enters Lexus into crossover segment

Lexus LBX

Lexus has launched into the competitive crossover segment with its new LBX.

Arriving as the smallest Lexus in the range, the LBX – which stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover – will only be available with hybrid powertrains. Designed ‘with a focus on European customers’ the LBX uses the same TNGA-B platform which underpins the Toyota Yaris Cross.

It’s powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine hooked up to a ‘regular’ hybrid system, delivering 134bhp and 185Nm of torque when combined. The LBX will also be available with all-wheel-drive as an option, brought through the fitment of an additional electric motor on the rear axle. Lexus has also aimed to bring good levels of refinement through noise-insulating and absorbing sheets fitted to a number of areas in the car.

Though the range of specifications has yet to be announced for the LBX, Lexus has stated that it’ll be offered in different ‘refined, dynamic or sporty themes’ while UK pricing will also be announced shortly.

The exterior design of the LBX follows the usual Lexus guidelines, with a sleek overall look brought on through a frameless grille and L-shape headlights. Wheels in either 17- or 18-inches will be available, too, while around the back there’s an L-shaped light bar.

Inside, there’s a clean and stripped-back design with both full leather and vegan-friendly upholstery available. A 12.3-inch full digital instrument display makes an appearance in a Lexus vehicle for the first time, while in the middle there’s a 9.8-inch central infotainment setup. The LBX also comes with 332 litres of boot space on front-wheel-drive models, though it’s likely that all-wheel-drive versions will see this reduced slightly.