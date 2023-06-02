Jaguar Land Rover unveils new logo as part of widespread rebrand

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed its new logo as it moves to become known simply as ‘JLR’.

The new branding, which is part of a process that the company believes will ‘remove ambiguity’ is part of a move to a ‘House of Brands’ organisation, with Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar all acting as separate brands under the same umbrella.

Cars will be built underneath new model pillars

Despite the move, ‘Land Rover’ will continue on as a heritage brand, with the famous nameplate remaining on vehicles, websites, social media and retail sites.

Patrick McGillycuddy, interim UK managing director, told Car Dealer: “Land Rover, rather than being the overarching master brand, becomes the underpinning – it’s the supporting capability of our Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery brands.

“So when customers see the Land Rover oval it is a reminder – it’s a promise of the authentic capability that is inherent in each of those three brands.

“It will be on our vehicles. It’ll be on our premises. We absolutely see Land Rover as the underpinning trust mark of those three brands.”

Cars will now be created under the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar pillars, with each connected via the overall JLR firm. Jaguar will see itself shift to become a fully-electric brand, too.