Aston Martin DB4GT owned by Peter Sellers to head under the hammer at auction

Peter Sellers Aston Martin

A 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT driven by Peter Sellers in The Wrong Arm of the Law and later owned by the actor is to head to auction this summer.

The DB4GT, which came accompanied by a top speed of more than 150mph, was used by Sellers’ character ‘Pearly Gates’ in the comedy film and completed a notable high-speed chase through Uxbridge Moor with a police car in hot pursuit.

The DB4GT was capable of over 150mph (Bonhams)

As well as its 3.7-litre engine which developed 302bhp, the DB4GT included lightweight magnesium-alloy body panels and Perspex rear windows. Though most DB4GTs – of which just 75 were made – had their rear seats replaced by a carpeted shelf to further shed weight, this particular model was one of just three fitted with rear seats.

In The Wrong Arm of the Law, they were used by actor Lionel Jefferies who starred as Pearly’s accomplice during the high-speed chase.

This DB4GT is one of just three examples fitted with rear seats (Bonhams)

Bonhams, which is auctioning off the car as part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on July 14, believes that the original 3.7-litre engine was damaged during filming, but was replaced by Aston Martin for a larger 4.0-litre version. It’s believed that this is the only factory-fitted 4.0-litre DB4GT engine.

Sellers took ownership of the Aston Martin in ‘late 1961 or early 1962’, according to Bonhams, after which it was owned by a number of enthusiasts including the former chairman of the Aston Martin Owners Club, Garry Keane.