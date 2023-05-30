Norton’s new V4CR brings high performance and stripped-back design

Norton V4CR

Norton Motorcycles has created what it calls ‘the most powerful British cafe racer’ with its new V4CR.

With a 1200cc V4 engine producing 185bhp and 125Nm of torque, the V4CR’s high output is combined with a low overall weight brought on by using carbon fibre for the fairing and a full titanium exhaust system. As a naked bike, the V4CR has a stripped-back design overall, while a compact tail area gives the motorcycle an even sleeker appearance.

It’s available with platinum-coloured bodywork contrasted by carbon panels with an orange seat and forged racing wheels. A second colour option is available with the V4CR Carbon, which, as the name suggests, incorporates exposed carbon fibre bodywork with a black seat and wheels.

The V4CR uses a lot of carbon fibre in its design

Just 200 are slated for production – with each costing from £41,999 – the V4CR follows on from the V4SV and Commando 961 launched last year. All versions get a quick shifter and an auto-blipper system – which makes gearchanges as seamless as possible – along with Ohlins adjustable front and rear suspension, Brembo brakes and a lean-sensitive traction control system.

Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said: “The V4CR is the first completely new model we’ve built. Our engineering and design teams have been meticulous in their approach, from initial sketches to concept production, through to the final finishing touches.

“The bike is the culmination of all our learnings and investment over the last three years and we’re delighted that we can now share this taste of Norton’s future.”

As standard, the V4CR gets a single round headlight which incorporates modern LED technology, while both keyless ignition and a six-inch TFT display are included from the off as well.