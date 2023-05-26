Updated MG HS SUV goes on sale

MG’s revised HS SUV is now on sale, with prices starting from £23,495.

The HS is currently MG’s largest model sold in the UK, and has been hugely successful owing to its low starting price. Rivalling the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, it is available purely with a 160bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine as standard. There’s a choice of a manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission too.

The plug-in hybrid version of the HS will remain in the current shape, with only petrol versions being updated now for now.

The HS is MG’s largest model in the UK. (MG)

Changes as part of this 2023 update see the HS get a much more eye-catching grille, along with new LED lights at both the front and rear.

MG has also revised the HS’ trim levels, which are renamed SE and Trophy, in line with other new models from the firm, such as the MG4 and ZS EV.

Prices remain identical to before, with the SE model starting from £23,495. Standard equipment includes bi-function LED headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and a reversing camera.

The top-spec Trophy costs from £25,995 and adds leather upholstery, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control.

Introducing New MG HS, featuring a host of new exterior features including our brand-new metallic paint, Urban Grey, and a new 18" diamond cut wheel design. Watch this space… pic.twitter.com/7gxc0KsjVQ — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) April 22, 2023

Guy Pignouakis, commercial director at MG UK, said: “The MG HS has proved to be very popular with UK customers but we’re further improving the car with a much-enhanced design and two generously-equipped models to choose from that still retain a very strong value proposition for our flagship SUV.”