Sir Rod Stewart’s Lamborghini Countach heads to auction

Lamborghini Countach Rod Stewart

A 1977 Lamborghini Countach delivered new to singer Sir Rod Stewart is to go under the hammer at auction soon.

Just 157 examples of the special ‘Perscopio’ models were ever produced, with this particular model being converted to a ‘targa’ open-top layout during Stewart’s ownership. This was, however, later reversed with the car returned to its original condition.

Despite being originally right-hand-drive, the Countach now has its wheel on the left

Chassis number 1120262 was built in right-hand-drive layout for the Australian market but was bought by Stewart while on tour in the country. Finished in a red exterior with a ‘tobacco’ interior, the singer took the Lamborghini with him when he relocated to Los Angeles. It was at that time that a local specialist carried out the roof-changing modifications.

However, in 1987 it was brought by Stewart to the UK, where he continued to own it for 25 years before selling it in 2002.

The Countach has recently undergone significant restoration

The second owner of the Countach retained its previous owner’s modifications, but also conducted a full engine overhaul and converted it to left-hand-drive. In 2013, the car was sold once more with the new owner undertaking work to have it returned to factory specification.

The modifications made by Stewart were reversed, though the car retained its new left-hand-drive configuration. In 2022, the Countach was given some restoration work by Lamborghini’s dedicated classic department Polo Storico.