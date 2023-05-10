Hyundai’s i20 gets bold redesign and extra equipment

Hyundai has unveiled a redesigned version of its supermini.

One of the smaller models in the Hyundai range, the i20 has been given a revised exterior design as part of this update. Changes include a redesigned bumper and a new tailight design, while fresh 16- and 17-inch wheels have been added too. The i20 will be offered eight exterior colour choices as well.

At the rear, you’ll find Z-shaped LED lights while an optional black two-tone roof is also available.

The i20 has received small exterior tweaks. (Hyundai)

Inside, the i20 has been fitted with a new 4.2-inch driver display, while USB type-C charging points have been added alongside a new version of Hyundai’s e-call breakdown response service which now uses 4G internet. Over-the-air updates, which help to keep the on-board software up to date, is now included as standard.

As on the previous i20, there’s a 10.25-inch cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment display screen available as an option, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai has also expanded the range of safety assistance systems included with the i20, so it now features forward collision-avoidance assist which can detect obstacles in the road ahead while lane following assist helps to keep the car in the right lane.

The i20’s 1.0-litre petrol engine will be available with either 98 or 118bhp, offered with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The manual transmission is also capable of decoupling the engine from the transmission when the driver lifts off the accelerator, boosting efficiency in the process.

Meet new i20! ? Our new eye-catching, sleek and sporty i20 was revealed earlier today and we can't wait to see it on the road ?https://t.co/y4XEbESNmR pic.twitter.com/IG4DfxSr8V — Hyundai Motor UK Press Office (@Hyundai_UK_PR) May 10, 2023