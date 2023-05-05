The cars of King Charles – a portrait of the monarch’s love of automobiles

King Charles has always had a keen interest in all things four-wheels. Even before his reign began, he had been seen to try out all different types of cars – from sleek British sports models to hydrogen-powered vehicles of the future.
Here, we’re going to take a look through some of the cars that the monarch has been around.
Honda Civic Hybrid
>
The humble Honda Civic might not scream royalty to begin with, but its hybrid powertrain was of great interest to the then-Prince of Wales back in 2005. Charles got to try out an early version of Honda’s hybrid Civic, which brought incredibly low emissions for the time.
These days, Honda employs hybrid technology across much of its range, but back in the early 2000s, these systems were still gaining traction.
Aston Martin Volante
>
The King has always had a strong link with Aston Martin. In 2004, the Prince of Wales took one of Aston Martin’s Volante models on a 200-mile trip from Balmoral to the Castle of Mey in Caithness, near John O’Groats.
He was photographed at the Queen’s Balmoral home prior to it being opened to the public for the first time.
Aston Martin DB9
>
Charles’s connection with Aston Martin was strengthened in 2004 with a visit to the firm’s factory in Gaydon, where he got to see Aston’s then-newest model – the DB9 – being produced.
After his tour, he was given a test drive of the V12-powered grand tourer.
Nissan Leaf
>
The King has always had an interest in ‘greener’ mobility, so it was no surprise to see him in Sunderland in 2015, witnessing electric Nissan Leaf models rolling off the production line.
He also got to meet with apprentices and employees at the site during his visit.
Morgan Plus 4
>
Much like the King, the Morgan brand is steeped in tradition and Charles had a closer look at how it operated during a tour of the Malvern factory in 2013.
As well as trying his hand at metal pressing, the King also got to take a drive of a shining red Plus 4 model.
Riversimple Rasa
>
Showcasing an even more alternative way of getting about, the hydrogen-powered Riversimple provided the then-heir to the throne with an eco-friendly mode of transport when he visited the car company’s base in Llandrindod Wells in 2021.
The two-seater car emits nothing but pure water vapour and has a range of up to 300 miles from a full tank of hydrogen.
Aston Martin DB6
>
We’re back with Aston Martin and a car that King Charles has had ownership of for decades – a DB6 Convertible. He famously stated in 2021 that his classic drop-head ran on ‘surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process’ to keep it running in as green a fashion as possible.
It’s a car that has seen constant use, too, and was used by Prince Charles and the then-Duchess of Cornwall to arrive at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.