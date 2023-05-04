Peugeot updates 2008 with fresh new design and upgraded technology

New Peugeot 2008

Peugeot has redesigned its 2008 SUV, bringing in a new exterior look and upgraded in-car systems.

The 2008 has been a popular car for Peugeot, with close to 700,000 units being produced since its launch at the end of 2019. Peugeot states that a lot of the car’s success is down to the e-2008, which accounted for 17.4 per cent of European sales during 2022.

Now, Peugeot has updated the 2008 with a range of enhancements ahead of its on-sale date later this summer. The exterior has a new wider front end which incorporates Peugeot’s new logo, while a ‘light signature’ first used on the 508 is integrated. It features Peugeot’s three-claw design set into gloss black inserts on the bumper. Around the back, the rear lights have been sharpened too.

Inside, there’s a new design for the 10-inch digital instrument cluster which makes up the 2008’s i-Cockpit setup, while all versions now come with a 10-inch infotainment screen as standard. Many versions get wireless smartphone mirroring through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.

The rear of the car has also been sharpened up

Peugeot says that a range of powertrains will be available for the 2008 – including a hybrid version from 2024 – while the electric e-2008 gains a larger 54kWh battery enabling a range of up to 252 miles – an increase on the 214 miles offered by its predecessor. Rapid charging capability means that the e-2008 can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, while charging up via a normal 7.4kW home charger will take seven hours and 30 minutes.