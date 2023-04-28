Notification Settings

New EV charging trade association launches with £6bn investment into infrastructure

ChargeUK comprises 18 of the largest EV charging firms in the UK.

A new trade association for the UK’s charging industry has launched with the announcement that it’ll be putting £6bn of investment into new EV infrastructure.

Members of ChargeUK – made up of 18 of the largest charging firms in the UK – will look to install ‘thousands’ of charges this year to double the network through 2023.

The group states that it will work ‘collaboratively’ with the government and other stakeholders to help ‘shape the policies and regulations needed to enable transition’ to Net Zero.

Ian Johnston, Chair of ChargeUK and CEO of Osprey Charging Network, said: “The formation of ChargeUK is an exciting day and is a demonstration of the electric vehicle charging industry’s growing size and importance to the UK economy.

“Together we are investing billions of pounds to get more charge points in the ground right across the country. These numbers reinforce our commitment to the UK’s Net Zero future.”

Jesse Norman, transport decarbonisation and technology minister said: “The launch of ChargeUK shows how industry working together, alongside the Government, can release private investment, improve delivery, raise standards and promote the use of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for drivers across the country.

“Our commitment to decarbonising transport, backed by hundreds of millions in funding, has helped to unlock private sector investment, and the ambitious plans of ChargeUK’s members will support more people than ever make the transition to EVs.”

