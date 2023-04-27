Volkswagen’s revised ID.3 goes on sale from £37,115

Volkswagen’s new ID.3 has gone on sale, with the revised electric hatchback bringing a series of refinements and tweaks over its predecessor.
Unveiled back in March, the facelifted ID.3 brings a slightly edited exterior design through larger front air intakes and a bonnet made to appear larger thanks to the removal of the black strip beneath the windscreen. A new Dark Olivine Green exterior colour has also been added to the ID.3’s list of exterior shades.
Underneath there’s the option of two types of battery packs with a 58kWh Pro and 77kWh Pro S bringing a range of up to 347 miles. Plus, the Pro S model can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 30 minutes thanks to its 170kW charging capacity. The Pro, meanwhile, has a slightly slower charging speed of 120kW but will still charge to 80 per cent capacity in 25 minutes.
New option packs are also available with the ID.3, including an Exterior Pack which adds two-part LED tail light clusters instead of the traditional reflectors.
Inside, Volkswagen has upgraded many of the materials, with many areas covered in a soft-touch foam-backed plastic. Plus, the interior is now completely animal-free while the Artvelours Eco microfibre material used on the door trims and seat covers is made from 71 per cent recyclate which is a secondary raw material created by recycling plastic material that has already been disposed of once.