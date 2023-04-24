British firm develops new response vehicle to help extinguish EV fires

Hiload 6x6 Rapid Intervention Vehicle

A British firm has created a new ‘rapid intervention vehicle’ that can help emergency teams tackle electric vehicle and car park fires.

York-based Prospeed Motorsport has engineered the new vehicle – which is based on a Toyota Hilux but features an entirely new chassis – to help fire teams to effectively deal with car fires. Called the Hiload 6×6 Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV), it features a 3,000kg payload – almos triple that of a regular Hilux – which helps it to carry a new Coldcut Cobra system designed specifically for extinguishing EV fires.

The upgraded chassis means the Hiload is better equipped to carry crew and equipment

It uses a high-pressure lane to fire ‘abrasive’ suspended in water which pierces a hole in the EV’s floor pans and injects water at 300bar – more than 100 times the pressure you’d find in a normal car tyre. By doing so, it’s able to fire water through the car’s battery module casing, allowing it to col the battery down and prevent a fire from spreading.

However, unlike alternatives which require thousands of litres of water to be pumped into a vehicle, this system could prevent fire from spreading using just 240 litres. This also represents just 20 per cent of the vehicle’s water tank capacity.

Multi-storey car park fires can quickly ravage hundreds of vehicles

The six-wheeled setup of the Hiload means that crews can tackle fires in more challenging or off-grid locations, all while carrying more crew, water and equipment than a ‘normal’ response vehicle.

The Hiload is currently being trialled in the Czech Republic, with this model designed specifically to deal with EV fires and help with ‘fast response occupant extraction’.