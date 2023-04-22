Cupra Dark Rebel teases new electric sports car

Cupra is looking to get more ambitious in the years to come with a new electric sports car, teased by the new Dark Rebel concept car.

Shown in digital form at the reveal of the new electric Tavascan coupe-SUV, Cupra says it is ready to push boundaries after its strong growth in the five years since it split from sibling brand Seat. Over 300,000 Cupra models have been sold since its launch in 2018, and half of those were sold in 2022 alone.

The Dark Rebel currently just exists in the digital world, but Cupra wants it to become reality as it pushes for sportier models. Bringing the proportions of a sports car with the practicality of a shooting brake, the two-seater features many of the design elements currently being rolled out on Cupra’s road-going models. These include its three-light signature along with a ‘centre spine’ that connects the front and the rear.

The Dark Rebel adopts a shooting brake-like profile. (Cupra)

Described by Cupra’s Manchester-born chief executive officer Wayne Griffiths as a “dream”, it was followed shortly after by his statement: “We make dreams come true, so you best be ready.”

He added: “After five years of building the brand Cupra in a nowadays world, it is time to think about the next step. The Cupra Dark Rebel is the ultimate interpretation of our vision.”

Cupra’s line-up currently comprises the Leon and Ateca, which are also Seat-badged cars too, but the firm has now started introducing its own cars, including the popular Formentor crossover that is massively bolstering Cupra’s success.

Introducing the #CUPRADarkRebel, a virtual sports car with unfiltered CUPRA DNA that pushes beyond the limitations of the material world ? Using the Hyper Configurator, you'll be able to create your own version to shape the final design ⚡️#ExponentialCUPRA #Unstoppablelmpulse pic.twitter.com/X0TGvmfuSG — CUPRA (@CUPRA) April 21, 2023