Many drivers unaware that a cracked windscreen risks points and £2,500 fine – survey

Close to four in five motorists are unaware that driving with a chipped or cracked windscreen could see them hit with three penalty points and a fine of up to £2,500, a new survey has found.

Breakdown provider Green Flag spoke to 2,000 adults and found that 78 per cent didn’t know that a cracked windscreen carried such a penalty, despite 36 per cent reporting a chipped or cracked windscreen within the past two years.

However, tightening budgets have had an effect on how quickly people get these issues repaired. Only 47 per cent of drivers had their windscreen repaired straight away, with more than a quarter saying that they’d delay as a way to save money. Over a quarter said that they would only get an issue repaired if it stopped them from seeing.

Depending on the vehicle, repairing a chipped windscreen costs between £40 and £118, though replacing the entire section can cost up to £1,650 on certain cars. Close to one in ten drivers said that they waited for a chip to worsen before getting it repaired.

Katie Lomas, head of Green Flag Breakdown, said: “Windscreen chips should be repaired almost as soon as they appear to prevent further damage spreading as these can easily turn into a crack and a much larger and more expensive problem. It’s also important to keep in mind that repairs are especially important when obscuring visibility for the driver.