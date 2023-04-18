Polestar 4 coupe-SUV revealed as firm’s fastest car

Polestar is continuing its rollout of EVs with the reveal of the new ‘4’ – the firm’s first coupe-styled SUV.

Following on from the Polestar 1 GT car, 2 fastback and 3 SUV, this new model arrives as a smaller, coupe-styled SUV model, but with more performance intent while also carrying over many cues from previous Polestar concept cars.

Revealed at the Shanghai motor show, Polestar says the 4 ‘transforms the aerodynamics of a coupe and the space of an SUV into a new breed of SUV-coupe’.

A camera replaces a rear-view mirror, owing to the lack of glass at the rear. (Polestar)

Rivalling the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback and Mercedes EQE SUV, at 4.84m, it’s marginally smaller than the Polestar 3, but the firm still promises ‘generous interior proportions’. A full-length glass roof is fitted as standard, which is available with an electrochromic function that can be put to opaque without the need for a blind.

The rakish rear of the Polestar 4 means there’s no view out of the back as such. That means there’s no rear-view mirror, but a screen that displays the real-time view out of the back, supplied by a roof-mounted camera. It can be changed to show a view of passengers in the rear instead, though.

Polestar is a frontrunner when it comes to sustainable car building, and it takes things up a level with the 4. The use of singular materials, but of various textures, is adopted, making them easier to be recycled. A ‘tailored knit’ upholstery first seen in Polestar’s Precept concept is now available on this new SUV.

The Polestar 4 has an especially sleek design. (Polestar)

There will be two versions offered, a ‘Long Range Single Motor’ and ‘Long Range Dual Motor’, with power outputs of 268bhp and 537bhp. The latter is Polestar’s quickest car to date, with 0-60mph taking just 3.6 seconds to complete.

All versions initially will use a large 94kWh usable battery, enabling a targeted range of up to 372 miles. All models can also charge at up to 200kW, with a five to 80 per cent charge taking just 32 minutes.

Inside, like all Polestar’s other models, the 4 uses a Google-sourced touchscreen, though a new landscape 15.4-inch screen is used here. There’s a large digital instrument cluster and head-up display included too.

A landscape 15.4-inch touchscreen is a new addition to the Polestar 4. (Polestar)

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “With Polestar 4 we have taken a fundamentally new approach to SUV coupe design. Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupé that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience