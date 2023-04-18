New Renault Clio brings sharper design and full hybrid tech

Renault’s updated Clio has arrived with a more dynamic-looking exterior and clean-running hybrid technology.

The latest Clio will only be available with a full hybrid – or E-Tech – powertrain. With 143bhp, the setup combines a 1.6 petrol engine with an electric motor, with the latter being used when the car starts or during low-speed driving. Renault says that the electric motor can be used for up to 80 per cent of the time in city driving, too.

The French firm also says that CO2 emissions start from 93g/km, ensuring lower levels of taxation.

The new Clio will only be sold as a hybrid. (Renault)

The exterior of the updated Clio represents quite a departure from the previous version, with this latest model wearing Renault’s new badge. There’s also new ‘signature lighting’ which, Renault says, will be used on all of the firm’s models in the future. Techno and Esprit Alpine specifications also come with an ‘airfoil’ in the front grille which has been inspired by motorsport.

All versions get full LED headlights, too, while around the back there’s a redesigned bumper and new rear lights which feature clear covers. Seven exterior colours are available to choose from, too, ranging from glacier white to ceramic grey. Wheels of up to 17 inches can be specified, too.

Inside, sustainable materials have been used with a fabric which contains up to 60 per cent of a bio-based fibre. These fibres are made from natural wood that are sourced from sustainably managed semi-natural forests in Europe. There’s no leather in the new Clio, either.

An Esprit Alpine trim gives the Clio a sportier look. (Renault)

A large digital display sits in the middle of the dashboard and measures up to 10 inches in certain models. The Clio also comes with Renault’s Easylink media system, which has both satellite navigation and smartphone mirroring. A new Esprit Alpine line – debuted on the Austral SUV – is also available on the Clio, bringing a sportier look through matte grey elements, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and black badges, among other features.