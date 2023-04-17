New Ineos electric four-wheel-drive set for 2026 launch

Ineos has confirmed that its upcoming electric four-wheel-drive will be launched in 2026.

The new model, created in conjunction with automotive supplier Magna, will be built at Magna’s facility in Graz, Austria.

Magna remains one of the automotive industry’s largest automotive suppliers, creating a variety of different models for various car companies with petrol, diesel and electric models all completed at its facility in Graz.

It’s set to be smaller than the existing Ineos Grenadier model but will bring the same off-road performance albeit with a battery-powered setup. Ineos says that the new 4×4 would provide a ‘unique proposition for customers’, while a rigorous testing procedure – which will see it driven on Austria’s Schöckl mountain – will ensure that it can deliver off-road, too.

Ineos plans to offer a range of 4x4s.(Ineos)

Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, said: “Having worked together on the engineering of the Grenadier, we’ve seen first-hand the value of applying Magna’s agility, knowledge, and experience to a complete vehicle development programme.

“Deepening our collaboration is a natural next step as we use the Grenadier as a springboard for our continued growth as a global automotive brand with this third model line.”