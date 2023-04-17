Mini produces one-millionth current-generation 3-door Hatch at Oxford factory

Mini has announced it has produced the one-millionth example of its iconic 3-door hatch of the current generation.

Manufactured at ‘Plant Oxford’ in Cowley, the facility employs around 3,500 people and makes up to 1,000 vehicles per day. Since 2001, nearly all of Mini’s 3-door Hatch models have been manufactured in Oxford, though the model was also briefly manufactured in Born, The Netherlands.

Today, the factory makes the soon-to-be-axed Clubman and the current-generation Mini 3-door Hatch, which has been around in its current generation since 2013, and of which the millionth example has been produced. While the firm continues to make petrol versions, the electric version has really helped to boost the model’s popularity since its introduction in 2020.

The Mini 3-door Hatch continues to be a very popular choice in the UK. (Mini)

The one-millionth example is also a Mini Electric, painted in British Racing Green, and destined for a customer in Canada.

The Oxford factory is also marking its 110th anniversary in 2023. Over the years, the factory has made a whole range of models – a Morris Oxford being the first car to be built there in 1913. Various Morris, Wolseley, Austin and Rover models have also been produced at the plant, with BMW redeveloping the site ready to make the ‘new’ Mini in 2001.